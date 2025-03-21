Kāʻanapali to host 39th edition of storied women’s tournament

University of Hawaiʻi senior Kellie Yamane eyes her target before teeing off. Photo by Hawaiʻi Athletics

The 2025 Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational will be held on Maui for the first time in its 39-year history. Hosted by the University of Hawai‘i, the women’s college golf tournament runs from March 24-26 at the Royal Kāʻanapali Golf Course in Lahaina.

“After hosting college golf’s top men last fall (Kāʻanapali Classic), we are thrilled to let the women shine bright this spring on Maui,” said Karl Reul, PGA General Manager, Kāʻanapali Golf

Courses. “Players, coaches and fans coming from across the country are in for a special treat.”

Seventeen teams from 10 states will compete in the 54-hole event, which follows a 5-count-4 format with 18 holes played each day. Play begins with an 8 a.m. HST shotgun start each morning on the 6,013-yard, par-71 course.

The 17 teams participating are:

Arkansas State

BYU

Cal Poly

Denver

Fresno State

Gonzaga

Hawaiʻi

Mercer

Montana State

Oregon State

Sacramento State

Sam Houston State

San Diego State

Seattle

UC Davis

UC Riverside

Washington

Individuals to watch out for include:

Washington sophomore Vivian Lu is projected to be the top-ranked player at Kā‘anapali (No. 29). The New Zealand native was included on the 2024 Annika Award Final Fall Watch List.

is projected to be the top-ranked player at Kā‘anapali (No. 29). The New Zealand native was included on the 2024 Annika Award Final Fall Watch List. Oregon State’s Kyra Ly was named the West Coast Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month for February. The junior recently won the Causeway Invitational (Feb. 24-25) for the second time.

was named the West Coast Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month for February. The junior recently won the Causeway Invitational (Feb. 24-25) for the second time. BYU is led by sophomore María José “MJ” Barragán , the 2025 Women’s Mexico Amateur runner-up.

, the 2025 Women’s Mexico Amateur runner-up. Sacramento State’s Sneha Sharan , was named the Big Sky Women’s Golfer of the Week (March 5) for the second time this spring and the fifth of her career.

, was named the Big Sky Women’s Golfer of the Week (March 5) for the second time this spring and the fifth of her career. Hawai‘i senior, Kellie Yamane, will look to lead the Hawaiʻi Rainbow Wahine in her home state.

Tournament attendance is free for walking spectators. Parking is available on-site. Overflow

parking can be utilized at nearby Whalers Village for a fee.

Live scoring can be viewed by clicking this link.