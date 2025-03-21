Maui Police Department Lt. Nicholas Angell graduates from FBI National Academy

MPD Lt. Nicholas Angell. PC: courtesy

Maui Police Department Lt. Nicholas Angell was one of 244 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy on March 13. The 293rd class included men and women from 48 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, 11 military organizations and four federal civilian organizations.

Internationally recognized for its academic excellence, the FBI National Academy is a 10-week program focusing on advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. To qualify for attendance, participants must demonstrate a proven track record of professionalism within their agencies. On average, graduates have 21 years of law enforcement experience and typically return to serve in executive-level positions within their departments.

FBI Director Kash Patel delivered remarks at the ceremony, while class spokesperson Joses Walehwa, from the Brea Police Department in California, represented the graduates.

Lt. Angell has served with the Maui Police Department since 1997 and is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Department officials say his successful completion of the FBI National Academy “reflects his dedication to enhancing his leadership skills and unwavering commitment to serving the Maui community.”