Rep. Gene Ward announces retirement citing ongoing health concerns

Rep. Gene Ward

Rep. Gene Ward today announced his retirement from the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives due to ongoing health concerns. Ward had been in public service for more than three decades including more than 27 years working for his constituents in District 18.

“It has been the utmost privilege to serve the people of Hawaiʻi Kai, Kalama Valley, and Portlock,” Ward said in a release to his District. “The ‘People’s Office’ will continue to be open for business as the mouthpiece to express community concerns in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature. Although I will not be asking for your vote again, I only kindly request that my privacy and my family’s privacy is respected.”

“The House extends its gratitude to Representative Gene Ward for his dedicated service to the Hawaiʻi State Legislature,” said House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura. “Throughout his tenure, Gene served as a passionate Representative for his district, and a strong voice for his East Honolulu constituents.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was truly an honor to work alongside him,” said House Republican Caucus Leader, Lauren Cheape Matsumoto (District 38: portions of Mililani and Waipio Acres, Mililani Mauka). “We spent more than a decade together here. Gene was always up for the good fight and would go the extra mile for any issue he felt strongly about. Honestly, he’s been such a fixture here that this session hasn’t been the same without him“. He always said, “We don’t have the votes, but we have the voice. And he made himself heard almost every single day he was here. We wish him all the best going forward.”

Rep. Ward’s resignation becomes official on March 31, 2025.