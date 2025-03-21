Residents invited to recycle bulky items and electronics tomorrow in Kula

Team Go Green. File photo (Oct. 15, 2022). Photo Credit: Christopher Kim, MMN Field Technician

A community recycling event will take place on Saturday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at Waipuna Chapel, 17 Ōmaʻopio Road in Kula. Hosted in partnership with Mālama Maui Nui, Mālama Kula and Waipuna Chapel, the event will accept various recyclable items, including:

Refrigerators, freezers, stoves/ranges, ovens

Washers, dryers, air conditioning units, water heaters

Microwaves, trash compactors, induction cookers

E-waste, tires, batteries and scrap metals

Residents are encouraged to register in advance to coordinate drop-offs or to volunteer, or may contact volunteer@mmnui.org for more information.