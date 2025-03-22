Aurum Maui set to debut at The Shops at Wailea in early 2025, restaurant now hiring
Aurum Maui, a new restaurant coming to The Shops at Wailea this spring, is now hiring. Offering a refined dining experience that blends New American cuisine with locally sourced ingredients, Aurum Maui is seeking passionate individuals to join its team. Interested applicants can apply at AurumMaui.com.
Led by Maui–Chef Partner Taylor Ponte and General Manager Partner Natasha Ponte, Aurum Maui is the latest addition to Destination Hospitality Group’s Aurum Food & Wine collection and the brand’s first venture beyond Colorado.
“Opening Aurum Maui at The Shops at Wailea is a significant milestone for me as a chef,” said Taylor Ponte. “Our menus celebrate local farms and sustainable products, reflecting the community that makes hospitality in Hawaiʻi unique. We pursue excellence in every aspect, from food and service to creating a warm, welcoming experience that embodies the essence of aloha.”
The restaurant will showcase entrées, appetizers, desserts, and beverages within an elegantly casual setting. Rooted in sustainability, Aurum Maui is partnering with local purveyors like Hua Momona Farms and Kona Kanpachi, emphasizing fresh produce, sustainable seafood, and whole-animal utilization to honor the island’s natural abundance.
The following positions are open:
- Back of House:
- Kitchen Manager
- Prep Cook
- Line Cook
- Kitchen Stewards
- Front of House:
- Server
- Bartender
- Service Support
- Host
- Maitre d’
According to the announcement, the restaurant will offer employees a benefits package including:
- Paid Time Off
- Health Benefits
- Robust Training Incentives
- 401k Match
- Dining Discounts
- Family Meal
“We’re delighted to welcome Aurum Maui exclusively to The Shops at Wailea, where guests will soon be able to indulge in the restaurant’s unique flavors and exceptional service,” said Rosalind Schurgin, CEO of The Festival Companies, the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea. “We extend our warmest mahalo to Destination Hospitality Group and the Aurum brand for bringing their unique restaurant concept to Maui.”
Aurum Maui is located at 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr, unit B-27 (lower level behind the performance area). For more information, visit AurumMaui.com.