Lahaina residents invited to weigh in on community energy priorities

Pa’ele Kiakona of Lahaina Strong. File PC: Wendy Osher (5.2.24)

The Lahaina Energy Partnership is seeking input from Lahaina residents through an online feedback form to help shape the future of local energy planning. The survey follows months of community discussions and marks the conclusion of the initiative’s first phase, which included three in-person co-design workshops, targeted outreach efforts and stakeholder meetings.

Community conversations have focused on energy resilience, renewable energy opportunities, microgrids, grid hardening and undergrounding power lines. The online survey provides an opportunity for residents who could not attend in-person sessions to share their priorities and guide the next steps in the planning process.

“This process has always been about putting the community in the driver’s seat,” said Pa’ele Kiakona, public affairs director of Lahaina Strong. “We’ve spent months listening, learning and discussing what matters most to Lahaina when it comes to energy. Now, we want to ensure the greater Lahaina community—including those who couldn’t join us in person—has the opportunity to share their manaʻo on which priorities should take center stage as we move forward.”

The Lahaina Energy Partnership is a community-led initiative formed by Lahaina Strong, Hā Sustainability and Shake Energy Collaborative, with a focus on ensuring that Lahaina’s energy planning remains transparent, inclusive and community-driven.

“Through this partnership, we have worked to provide energy education, facilitate conversations and ensure that Lahaina’s energy future is shaped by the people who live here,” said Alex de Roode, co-owner and principal consultant of Hā Sustainability. “Now is an important moment for residents to weigh in and let us know what matters most to them in informing the next steps for Lahaina’s community energy future.”

Lahaina residents are encouraged to complete the online feedback form (click here), which will be open through April 11, 2025.

For more information, contact lahainaenergypartnership@gmail.com or visit NREL Lahaina Energy Partnership website.