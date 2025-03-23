Mālama Maui Nui announces opening night of 2025 Art of Trash and Trashion Show, April 19

The 2024 Trashion Show, April 22, 2024. PC: Bryan Berkowitz / Mālama Maui Nui

Mālama Maui Nui has announced opening night details for its annual Art of Trash & Trashion Show, returning to Maui Mall Village in 2025.

Opening night is set for April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m., and will feature a live runway show where artists showcase wearable designs made from repurposed materials, followed by the opening of the Art of Trash gallery.

Thereafter, the gallery will be open daily from April 20 to May 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interested artists still have time to submit their works until April 4, 2025. Volunteers are also needed to serve as docents during gallery hours.

The Art of Trash. Courtesy of Mālama Maui Nui

Visit Mālama Maui Nui’s Art of Trash & Trashion Show landing page for more information on submitting a work of art or costume. To serve as a docent volunteer, sign up using the docent waiver on the same landing page.

This event is supported by Maui Mall Village and the County of Maui. Entry is open to participants of all ages.