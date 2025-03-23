Maui Surf Forecast for March 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 22-26 22-26 18-22 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:06 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:24 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 11:04 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 04:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period northwest (305-325 degrees) swell is quickly building down the island chain and is expected to peak tonight through early Monday. Surf has been upgraded to a High Surf Warning (HSW) for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through Monday. The swell will gradually ease Tuesday through midweek as it shifts out of the north.

Choppy east shore surf, already below seasonal averages, will drop further through the rest of the weekend and remain small through the upcoming week as wind speeds remain on the lighter side. South shore surf will remain seasonably small, though a small bump is possible around midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.