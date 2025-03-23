Swing for Aloha golf tournament benefiting Nā Hale O Maui returns for 9th annual event

File photo (2023): Mākena Golf & Beach Club will host the 9th Annual Swing for Aloha: Driving Home, Building Homes Golf Tournament on its 18 hole golf course, Sunday, April 6, 2025. The event benefits Nā Hale O Maui. PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

The 9th Annual Swing for Aloha: Driving Hope, Building Homes Golf Tournament will take place on Sunday, April 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mākena Golf & Beach Club. The event benefits Nā Hale O Maui, a nonprofit dedicated to securing and preserving permanent affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households in Maui County.

Businesses and individuals can support the event by donating prizes or sponsoring a team. All contributions go directly toward creating and sustaining affordable homeownership opportunities for local families.

Nā Hale O Maui operates as a 501(c)(3) Community Land Trust, dedicated to making homeownership accessible and sustainable for Maui families. Prize donors and sponsors will be recognized in event materials. Donations of merchandise, experiences, services or gift cards will be used for tournament contests, raffles and auctions to maximize fundraising efforts. Contributions are tax-deductible.

For sponsorship or donation details, contact Carrie DeMott at 808-344-5164 or carrie@nahaleomaui.org.