Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber hosts Talk Story with Pastor Greg DelaCruz, April 9

MNHCoC Social. File photo.

The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce (MNHCoC) invites community members to its April “Talk Story” Series event featuring Pastor Greg DelaCruz of Living Way Church. This engaging evening will take place on Wednesday, April 9, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Hoʻoheno Room at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

The MNHCoC Talk Story Series creates informal opportunities for connections with community leaders while exploring topics essential to Maui’s future.

Pastor Greg DelaCruz. File Photo (2020): Rachel Boretta

This April’s featured speaker, Pastor Greg DelaCruz, embodies the spirit of community service that defines Maui. As the leader of Living Way Church in Wailuku, Pastor Greg has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the island, particularly during recent challenging times. During both the pandemic and the Maui wildfires, he mobilized resources to provide free meals, food distribution and temporary housing for those in need.

“Our Talk Story Series represents the heart of what our MNHCoC stands for—building bridges between business, culture, and community,” said Kainoa Horcajo, President of MNHCoC. “The Chamber plays a vital role in preserving Native Hawaiian business practices while fostering economic advancement that honors our cultural values and environmental stewardship.”

The event sponsor for the evening is TJ Gomes Trucking. Keoni Gomes, GM of TJ Gomes Trucking and MNHCoC Board Member said, “Supporting events like this that bring people together and celebrate local leadership is central to our company values. We’re honored to help create spaces where meaningful connections can flourish.”

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with drinks, music and networking, followed by Pastor Greg’s presentation at 5:30 p.m. After his talk, attendees will have an opportunity for continued conversation and connection.

The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce advances Native Hawaiian businesses and professionals while honoring cultural practices and supporting education. Through events like the Talk Story series, MNHCoC aims to strengthen Maui’s economic future while preserving its cultural heritage.

Registration is free but required due to limited seating. To reserve your spot, visit mnhcoc.org