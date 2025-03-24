Wailuku First Friday presents exclusive Wedding & Events Vendor Showcase, April 4

Market Street Stage Performances – Market Street will be alive with entertainment featuring Maui’s own, Kanaʻi, on the heels of the release of their newest single, “That Sweet Sweet”; and 4-time Grammy Award, 5-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning recording artist, Kalani Peʻa.

With wedding season and graduation parties fast approaching, Wailuku First Friday is partnering with Kollab by Kuuipo Weddings & Events to present a Wedding & Events Vendor Showcase on Friday, April 4, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This month’s free, family-friendly street festival is leveling up, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to connect with local vendors in Maui’s dynamic events industry. Organizers say: “Whether you’re planning a wedding, a graduation party, or any special occasion, this showcase will provide inspiration, expert insights, and early booking opportunities—all in one vibrant evening.”

“Wailuku First Friday continues to evolve, and we’re thrilled to spotlight the incredible diversity of local entrepreneurs who bring celebrations to life,” said event organizer Daryl Fujiwara. “This showcase is a fantastic way to support small businesses while getting a head start on planning the perfect event.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

What to Expect:

Wedding & Events Vendor Showcase – Located in the Wailuku Garage, this curated experience will feature Maui’s premier vendors in décor, entertainment, lighting, transportation, and more.

– Located in the Wailuku Garage, this curated experience will feature Maui’s premier vendors in décor, entertainment, lighting, transportation, and more. Live Fashion Show – Presented by Elly’s Formal Wear, showcasing the latest trends in wedding and formal attire.

– Presented by Elly’s Formal Wear, showcasing the latest trends in wedding and formal attire. Market Street Stage Performances – Market Street will be alive with entertainment featuring Maui’s own, Kanaʻi, on the heels of the release of their newest single, “That Sweet Sweet”; and 4-time Grammy Award, 5-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning recording artist, Kalani Peʻa.

– Market Street will be alive with entertainment featuring Maui’s own, Kanaʻi, on the heels of the release of their newest single, “That Sweet Sweet”; and 4-time Grammy Award, 5-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning recording artist, Kalani Peʻa. Explore Wailuku Town – Shop at unique local boutiques and craft vendors, indulge in delicious eats from Maui’s finest food purveyors, and soak in the small-town charm of Wailuku.

– Shop at unique local boutiques and craft vendors, indulge in delicious eats from Maui’s finest food purveyors, and soak in the small-town charm of Wailuku. Dine & Unwind – Enjoy a meal at one of Market Street’s beloved restaurants or savor the flavors from the array of local food trucks and vendors.

Free parking will be available after 6 p.m. at the new Wailuku Garage. Access into the garage is from Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 p.m. Vendors, merchants and entertainers are reminded that Market Street closes at 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed and towed at owner’s expense.

Event sponsors include: the County of Maui, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, Lōkahi Pacific and KPOA 93.5 FM.