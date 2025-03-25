Maui News

County of Maui offices to be closed Wednesday for Prince Kūhiō Day holiday

March 25, 2025, 5:35 AM HST
County of Maui photo of Kalana O Maui county building. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, for the Prince Kūhiō Day holiday.

Closures include the following:

  • All County of Maui offices
  • All County of Maui pools
  • Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
  • Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
  • Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Modified schedule includes the following services:

  • Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center.
Unchanged schedule includes the following services:

  • Residential trash pickup
  • Maui Bus

The holiday commemorates the birthday on March 26, 1871, of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, who introduced the first Hawaiʻi statehood bill in 1919 when he was a territorial delegate to the US Congress.

Following the holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Thursday, March 27. 

