County of Maui offices to be closed Wednesday for Prince Kūhiō Day holiday

County of Maui photo of Kalana O Maui county building. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, for the Prince Kūhiō Day holiday.

Closures include the following:

All County of Maui offices

All County of Maui pools

Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway

Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Modified schedule includes the following services:

Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center.

Unchanged schedule includes the following services:

Residential trash pickup

Maui Bus

The holiday commemorates the birthday on March 26, 1871, of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, who introduced the first Hawaiʻi statehood bill in 1919 when he was a territorial delegate to the US Congress.

Following the holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Thursday, March 27.