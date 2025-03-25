Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort debuts new culinary concept at Botero Lounge

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Botero Lounge.

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, announced a transformed menu concept at Botero Lounge. With a gourmet take on the American classics, the new offering presents a menu that celebrates locally sourced ingredients.

The open-air destination, named after the late renowned sculptor Fernando Botero and home to an impressive collection of nine larger-than-life Botero bronze sculptures, brings a curated selection of burgers and American comfort food highlighting quality produce from the island of Maui.

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Botero Lounge.

The menu features the signature Botero Smash Burger, which includes a homemade sauce made from chèvre sourced from Maui’s Surfing Goat Dairy Farm, along with caramelized red onions, cheddar cheese, and housemade pickles, all served on artisanal potato buns.

The Chicken Fried Lobster Tenders are a playful take on the southern favorite, chicken fried steak, crafted with charred shishitos, housemade comeback sauce and foie gras gravy.

“The significance of integrating these local partnerships into the culinary program of Grand Wailea has largely been in ensuring that ingredients are sourced locally to provide support to the surrounding community. We are delighted to honor the authentic and unique flavors of the region, so that anything we provide guests is done without harming the surrounding environment,” said Chef Ryan Urig, Executive Chef of Grand Wailea, Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Grand Wailea takes pride in using mostly local produce and partners with various local businesses, including Kula Country Farms, Aliʻi Lavender Farm, Kumu Farms, and Blue Ocean Mariculture, which raises and cultivates Hawaiian Kanpachi.

In addition to local partnerships, Grand Wailea produces honey on-site from the hotel’s apiary atop Grand Wailea.

Menu highlights include:

Blue Ocean Kanpachi Crudo: Hawaiian Chili Crunch, Yuzu, Sea Beans, Ogo

Botero Smash Burger: Surfing Goat Animal Style Sauce, Caramelized Red Onions, Cheddar, Housemade Pickles, Potato Bun

BELT: Grand Wailea Hot Honey Glazed Bacon, Farm Eggs, Butter Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, Activated Charcoal Sourdough

Chicken Fried Lobster Tenders 56: Fries, Charred Shishitos, Comeback Sauce and Foie Gras Gravy

Shareable Grand Wailea Honey Marinated Tomahawk Ribeye: Housemade Pickles, Dragon Fruit Hoisin, Bao Bun

Caramelized Pineapple Crème Brulee: Mac Nut Biscotti

Dishes are paired with handcrafted cocktails like the Cherry Cola Highball, a Martini & Rossi Reserva Rubino cherry heering-infused drink with Amaro di Angostura and soda, or opt for the Broadgate Venus, inspired by the resort’s Botero statues, which is a twist on a white Russian with Ocean Vodka, coconut cream, fresh lime juice, and mint twist. Guests can enjoy an array of unique cocktails that fuse classic elegance with tropical notes, as well as a curated selection of Hawaiian craft beers, celebrating the island’s vibrant brewing culture.

With sunset views and daily live entertainment from local artists, Botero Lounge welcomes guests on a first-come-first-served basis from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are not accepted.

View the full menu here.