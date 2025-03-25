Hale Aloha Cemetery project receives $41,850 in Rotary funds for restoration of historical cemetery

A photo of the Hale Aloha Cemetery after the Lahaina Fires and before restoration efforts. Photo Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

A project to restore the Hale Aloha Cemetery, one of Lahaina Town’s historic sites, has been awarded $41,850 in funding from the Rotary D5000 Foundation. Located on Waineʻe Street at the southern edge of Lahaina, the cemetery is part of a trio of significant historical sites in Lahaina alongside the Waineʻe and Seamen’s cemeteries.

Before the Lahaina fires, hundreds of residents and visitors toured the cemetery every year as part of the walking tour of important historic sites. Once the cemetery grounds are restored and the gravestones cleaned, the cemetery will once again be an important landmark to visit. As residents begin to return to Lahaina, the refurbished grounds also will provide a reflective place for the community in the bustle of rebuilding.

As in the past, Holy Innocents Church will ensure the cemetery’s continued upkeep. Members of Rotary clubs across the islands will participate in a clean-up event during the Mālama Maui weekend scheduled for Friday, April 25. Those interested in helping with the cleanup and restoration efforts may sign up on this link: https://www.rotaryd5000.org/

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset charter member Leanna Roberts and president Katy Shroder serve as key leaders in the restoration of this historical cemetery. Together, they co-authored the grant request that was funded by the Rotary D5000 Foundation. The funding provided by Rotary reflects a spirit of unity among Rotarians, who have come together to aid the Lahaina community in their recovery journey.