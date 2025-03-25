Maui doctor accused of attempted murder for alleged attempt to push wife off an Oʻahu hiking trail

Gerhardt Konig

After a nearly eight hour search, Gerhardt Konig, 46, of Maui was located and arrested on Oʻahu. The Maui doctor is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly tried to push his wife off a hiking trail and struck her in the head with a rock, according to authorities.

He was on Oʻahu with his wife on Monday morning when the alleged incidents occurred.

The search began at around 10:30 a.m., and continued until Konig was located at around 6:10 p.m. near Oʻahu’s Pali Lookout.

The Honolulu Police Department and Crime Stoppers both put out fliers saying the incident was being investigated as an attempted murder.

Konig’s wife was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition at last report.

Konig is a doctor of anesthesiology and is employed by an independent entity contracted to provide medical services at various medical facilities on Maui, including Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Maui Health noted that while Konig is not an employee, they have been made aware of the allegations and his medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation.

Maui Health released a statement saying it is committed to patient safety and upholding the highest standards of care. “Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate,” the statement read.