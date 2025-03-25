Public comment welcome on Lahaina homeowner recommendations for Disaster Recovery Action Plan 

The County deadline to provide comments for the Maui County CDBG-DR action plan has been extended to March 31 at 4 p.m. Comments may be submitted online at https://www.mauirecovers.org/cdbgdr, by mail, or in-person at the Lahaina Resource Center or Kāko‘o Maui Relief & Aid Services Center. Photo courtesy: Hawaiʻi Community Lending.

The community is invited to comment on eight homeowner recommendations developed by Hawaiʻi Community Lending and Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group. The recommendations aim to specifically benefit Lahaina homeowners with the goal of preventing the displacement of residents and supporting individuals and families who lack resources to rebuild.

The US Congress appropriated $1.6 billion in Community Development Block Grant –

Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to support recovery efforts from the 2023 Maui wildfires. The funding will be provided to the County of Maui through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The County deadline to provide comments for the Maui County CDBG-DR action plan has been extended to March 31 at 4 p.m. Comments may be submitted online at https://www.mauirecovers.org/cdbgdr, by mail, or in-person at the Lahaina Resource Center or Kāko‘o Maui Relief & Aid Services Center.

The eight recommendations are based on data and feedback shared by 503 homeowners impacted by the fires who are enrolled in HCL’s Lahaina Homeowner Recovery (LHRP) and Ho‘ōla LTRG programs. By gathering sufficient support and comments, the goal is to get these homeowner-led recommendations included in the plan so that the needs of Lahaina families are met.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This is a kāhea for community members to support families staying in Lahaina. We encourage residents to review the recommendations informed by Lahaina residents and consider including them as part of your comments to the County,” said Jeff Gilbreath, HCL executive director. “By integrating these recommendations, the CDBG-DR action plan can effectively address the challenges faced by Lahaina residents, promoting equitable recovery and resilience in the aftermath of the wildfire.”

“Rebuilding Lahaina will take all of us working together—nonprofits, government agencies, and most importantly, the families who call this place home,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Executive Director of Ho‘ōla iā Maui. “These homeowner-led recommendations for the CDBG-DR Action Plan reflect the real needs on the ground, and we’re proud to stand alongside our community partners to ensure residents have the resources, support, and voice they deserve in this recovery process.”

Maui County CDBG-DR Action Plan Recommendations

1. Request to Adjust Income Limit for CDBG-DR Upfront. While CDBG-DR seeks to benefit low-and-moderate income households below 80% area median income (AMI), the County of Maui should request to adjust the income limit upfront considering that Lahaina residents are being forced to leave the island due to rising costs of food, rents, and home rebuilds. For example, Puerto Rico successfully requested and secured from the Department of Housing and Urban Development an adjustment above the 80% AMI limit to meet the urgent need of reducing outmigration caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2. Direct Grants for Rebuilding. Allocate funds to provide grants to homeowners through nonprofits for rebuilding their primary residences, covering predevelopment costs such as architectural designs, permits, environmental assessments, cesspool to septic conversions, and cultural monitoring of iwi kūpuna.​

3. Contract Nonprofits. Establish policies that prioritize contracts with nonprofits experienced in disaster case management, affordable housing, and lending to expedite reconstruction, ensure long-term affordability, and streamline application processes so Lahaina residents do not have to complete multiple applications to receive assistance.​

4. Zero-Interest Deferred Payment Loans. Expand the County of Maui’s deferred payment loan program to offer zero-interest loans with deferred payments that do not require repayment as long as the family resides in the home, helping families qualify for construction and mortgage financing that is affordable.​

5. Allow for Owner-Builder Projects. Expand the Single Family Reconstruction Program to include owner-builder projects, which includes volunteer build programs such as Habitat for Humanity and the Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama LTRG.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

6. Allow for Reimbursements of Grants and Loans. Include the following language to reimburse funds that families have paid already toward rebuilding or from grants and loans provided by nonprofits, the State, and/or the County in accordance with CDBG-DR regulations. Consider this specific language to be inserted into the action plan:

Maui County recognizes that private nonprofit entities leverage private sector resources to provide grants and short-term bridge loans to impacted homeowners for rebuilding single-family homes as well as for multi-family developments. These organizations are familiar with CDBG-DR regulations and can assist homeowners in remaining in their homes and completing rebuilds promptly. Homeowners collaborating with these entities may be eligible for reimbursement of money they have paid toward their rebuild or for grants and short-term bridge loans provided through the Single Family Reconstruction, Multi-Family Rental Housing Reconstruction, New Housing Opportunities for Disaster Impacted Renters, and Infrastructure and Public Facilities Programs.​

7. Ensure Families Qualify for Homeowners Insurance. Provide grants to homeowners enrolled in nonprofit programs to incorporate fire-resistant design elements into their rebuilding plans, ensuring homes are insurable and better protected against future fires.Establish a program in partnership with the State to provide basic fire insurance coverage when traditional insurance companies will not or costs are too high, offering homeowners financial protection during the rebuilding phase and once the home is completed. Invest in constructing a new fire station in Lahaina and allocate additional resources for firefighters to improve emergency response capabilities.​

8. Ongoing Community Engagement. Continue to hold public meetings to share the progress of the action plan and partnerships and programs that have been developed. Use community feedback and program data to refine and improve programs, ensuring Lahaina residents have a say in the redevelopment of Lahaina.

To comment and for more information, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/cdbgdr.