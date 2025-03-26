Water outage, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Kunu Place and Hone Street in Kahului

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has alerted its customers of a scheduled water outage at Kunu Place and Hone Street on March 27. (Maui Now graphic)

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a scheduled water service outage in Kahului affecting homes on Kunu Place and Hone Street, according to the County of Maui Department of Water Supply.

Department of Water Supply customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

The service outage is in support of the Lihikai School Park Improvements project. The Lihikai Elementary School is not affected.

Upon restoration of water service residents and businesses may experience brown water and should flush their water lines by running the faucet for a little while before using the water. The department appreciates customers’ patience and understanding.

For emergency repairs and updates, refer all calls to 808-270-7633.