County Office of Economic Development to begin accepting FY26 grant applications

The County of Maui recommends reading the Grant Handbook before applying for grant funding. The County says that the platform will be updated with the FY26 Grant Handbook at some point. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development will begin accepting applications for its Fiscal Year 2026 grant program on April 1, 2025, to support projects and events designed to generate positive economic impacts in Maui County.

Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations are encouraged to submit proposals for funding opportunities that align with the County’s economic development goals.

The application deadline is April 30, 2025.

Applications must be submitted through the “Submittable” platform at https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit. The platform will be updated with the FY26 Grant Handbook, which includes detailed guidelines, eligibility requirements and necessary documentation.

Future grant opportunities will be announced and posted on the OED grant page as funding becomes available.

Office of Economic Development staff members are available to assist with any questions regarding the application process and can be reached at 808-270-7710 or grants.oed@mauicounty.gov.

For more information on OED grants, including application deadlines and the application portal, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1787/OED-Grants.