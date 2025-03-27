Governor appoints Kauanoe Jackson to Circuit Court Judge for Hawaiʻi Island

Kauanoe A. D. Jackson

In his newest Judicial selection, Gov. Josh Green, M.D. has nominated Kauanoe A. D. Jackson to serve as a Circuit Court Judge in the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (island of Hawaiʻi) for a term of 10 years. The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

Jackson currently serves as the Supervising Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney – West Hawaiʻi office, where she oversees felony prosecutions, supervises attorneys and staff and contributes to administrative leadership.

Since joining the office in 2007, she has served in progressively senior roles, including as Circuit Court Co-Supervising Deputy and as a lead prosecutor in several high-profile felony trials.

Her 18-year legal career also includes specialized assignments in narcotics and traffic safety, reflecting both breadth and depth in criminal law.

“Kauanoe Jackson’s extensive courtroom experience, steady leadership and unwavering commitment to public safety and justice make her exceptionally qualified to serve on the bench,” said Governor Green. “Her deep understanding of Hawaiʻi Island’s communities and legal landscape will be a tremendous asset to the Third Circuit.”

“I am deeply honored by Gov. Green’s nomination and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community in this new capacity. I look forward to upholding justice with fairness, integrity and a steadfast commitment to the people of Hawai‘i Island.”