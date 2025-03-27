Maui News

Lānaʻi Senior Center to close briefly, March 28

March 27, 2025, 6:30 PM HST
The Lānaʻi Senior Center will be closed briefly on Friday, March 28, from noon to 4:30 p.m., due to a staffing shortage.

The center at 309 Seventh St. in Lānaʻi City is expected to reopen on Monday, March 31, at 7:45 a.m. 

Anyone needing assistance may call Kaunoa Senior Services staff in Spreckelsville at 808- 270-7308 and select “option 3.”

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.

