Lānaʻi Senior Center to close briefly, March 28
The Lānaʻi Senior Center will be closed briefly on Friday, March 28, from noon to 4:30 p.m., due to a staffing shortage.
The center at 309 Seventh St. in Lānaʻi City is expected to reopen on Monday, March 31, at 7:45 a.m.
Anyone needing assistance may call Kaunoa Senior Services staff in Spreckelsville at 808- 270-7308 and select “option 3.”
Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.
