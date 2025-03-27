Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:23 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:51 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:05 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small N-NE swells are expected over the next week or so. The first of the series should begin to arrive on Friday and peak late Friday into Saturday. A small WNW swell may also arrive over the weekend. More medium-period N swell is anticipated towards the middle of next week. Small, long- period SSW swells are expected to provide small surf to S facing shores into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.