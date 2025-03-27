Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2025

March 27, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. Hazy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:23 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:51 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:05 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small N-NE swells are expected over the next week or so. The first of the series should begin to arrive on Friday and peak late Friday into Saturday. A small WNW swell may also arrive over the weekend. More medium-period N swell is anticipated towards the middle of next week. Small, long- period SSW swells are expected to provide small surf to S facing shores into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
