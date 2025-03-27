Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 6 PM, then mostly
clear. Hazy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small N-NE swells are expected over the next week or so. The first of the series should begin to arrive on Friday and peak late Friday into Saturday. A small WNW swell may also arrive over the weekend. More medium-period N swell is anticipated towards the middle of next week. Small, long- period SSW swells are expected to provide small surf to S facing shores into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com