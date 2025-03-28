Asphalt repairs on Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Monday, March 31

Kaʻahumanu Ave. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

Maui motorists are advised of potential traffic delays on Monday, March 31, due to asphalt repair work on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in Kahului.

The left westbound through-lane fronting The Maui Beach Hotel will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the repairs associated with the work on the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project.

Motorists heading westbound will be able to turn left onto Kāne Street from Kaʻahumanu Avenue.

Motorists are asked to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation social media pages on Facebook and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.