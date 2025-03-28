Class of 2025 high school graduation ceremonies scheduled

Graduates of Lahainaluna High School. File: commencement in May 2024.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education has announced graduation ceremony dates, times and locations for the Class of 2025.

The first commencement on Maui is on Sunday, May 18 for Maui High School at the War Memorial Stadium. The public school ceremonies on Maui wrap up on Saturday May 24, with graduation events on Lānaʻi and in East Maui for Hāna High School.

Public school commencement dates on Maui include the following:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday, May 18, 2025: Maui High 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium

Monday, May 19, 2025: HP Baldwin High 5:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium

Thursday, May 22, 2025: King Kekaulike High 6 p.m. at King Kekaulike High’s Nā Aliʻi Stadium

Friday, May 23, 2025: Molokaʻi High 4 p.m. at Molokaʻi High Gymnasium (The Barn)

Saturday, May 24, 2025: Lānaʻi High & Elementary 2 p.m. at Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium

Saturday May 24, 2025: Hāna High & Elementary 3:30 p.m. at the Hāna campus

Saturday May 24, 2025: Lahainaluna 6:30 p.m. at the Sue D. Cooley Stadium

Kūlanihākoʻi High School does not have a graduation ceremony this year, as the first graduating class will be in May of 2026.

A complete list of statewide public school graduation dates is posted below:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“High school graduations are a special tradition in Hawai‘i, bringing together families, schools and entire communities to celebrate the achievements of our students,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “The Class of 2025 has shown focus, talent and drive. We’re proud of all our graduates as they take the next step in their journey, embodying our commitment to ensure they are globally competitive and locally committed.”



Schools will be providing families with specific event details. The list above reflects the most current information and will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. Families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly with any questions.