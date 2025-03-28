Class of 2025 high school graduation ceremonies scheduled
The Hawai‘i State Department of Education has announced graduation ceremony dates, times and locations for the Class of 2025.
The first commencement on Maui is on Sunday, May 18 for Maui High School at the War Memorial Stadium. The public school ceremonies on Maui wrap up on Saturday May 24, with graduation events on Lānaʻi and in East Maui for Hāna High School.
Public school commencement dates on Maui include the following:
Sunday, May 18, 2025: Maui High 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium
Monday, May 19, 2025: HP Baldwin High 5:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium
Thursday, May 22, 2025: King Kekaulike High 6 p.m. at King Kekaulike High’s Nā Aliʻi Stadium
Friday, May 23, 2025: Molokaʻi High 4 p.m. at Molokaʻi High Gymnasium (The Barn)
Saturday, May 24, 2025: Lānaʻi High & Elementary 2 p.m. at Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
Saturday May 24, 2025: Hāna High & Elementary 3:30 p.m. at the Hāna campus
Saturday May 24, 2025: Lahainaluna 6:30 p.m. at the Sue D. Cooley Stadium
Kūlanihākoʻi High School does not have a graduation ceremony this year, as the first graduating class will be in May of 2026.
A complete list of statewide public school graduation dates is posted below:
|2025 Public High School Graduation Schedule(By Event Date & Time)
|Date
|Day
|School
|Time
|Location
|Island
|5/16/2025
|F
|Admiral Arthur W. Radford High
|6 p.m.
|Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
|Oʻahu
|5/17/2025
|Sat
|James Campbell High
|12 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Convention Center
|Oʻahu
|James B. Castle High
|6:30 p.m.
|Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
|Oʻahu
|Pearl City High
|7 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Convention Center
|Oʻahu
|5/18/2025
|Sun
|Maui High
|4:30 p.m.
|War Memorial Stadium
|Maui
|5/19/2025
|M
|Waipahu High
|5 p.m.
|UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff Center
|Oʻahu
|Henry Perrine Baldwin High
|5:30 p.m.
|War Memorial Stadium
|Maui
|ʻAiea High
|6 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Convention Center
|Oʻahu
|5/21/2025
|W
|Kahuku High & Intermediate
|6 p.m.
|Polynesian Cultural Center
|Oʻahu
|Kailua High
|6 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi Convention Center
|Oʻahu
|Kalani High
|6:30 p.m.
|UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff Center
|Oʻahu
5/22/2025
5/22/2025
Th
Th
|Keaʻau High
|4 p.m.
|Kea’au High Stadium
|Hawaiʻi
|Olomana
|4:30 p.m.
|Windward Community College
|Oʻahu
|King Kekaulike High
|6 p.m.
|King Kekaulike High Na Ali’i Stadium
|Maui
|President Theodore Roosevelt High
|6 p.m.
|UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff Center
|Oʻahu
|5/23/2025
|F
|Ke Kula ʻo ʻEhunuikaimalino
|12 p.m.
|Konawaena High Julian Yates Baseball Field
|Hawaiʻi
|Molokai High
|4 p.m.
|Molokai High Gymnasium (The Barn)
|Molokaʻi
|Kaʻū High & Pāhala Elementary
|5 p.m.
|Robert Herks Ka‘u District Gymnasium
|Hawaiʻi
|Waiʻanae High
|5 p.m.
|Waiʻanae High Raymond Torii Stadium
|Oʻahu
|Kapaʻa High
|5:30 p.m.
|Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex field
|Kauaʻi
|Kauaʻi High
|5:30 p.m.
|Vidinha Stadium Soccer Field (next to Vidinha Stadium)
|Kauaʻi
|Kapolei High
|6 p.m.
|Kapolei High Stadium
|Oʻahu
|Waimea High
|6 p.m.
|Hanapepe Stadium
|Kauaʻi
|Hilo High
|6:30 p.m.
|Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
|Hawaiʻi
|Henry J. Kaiser High
|6:30 p.m.
|Kaiser High Cougar Stadium
|Oʻahu
|Leilehua High
|6:30 p.m.
|Leilehua High Hugh Yoshida Stadium
|Oʻahu
|5/24/2025
|Sat
|Honokaʻa High & Intermediate
|9 a.m.
|Honoka‘a High & Inter. Gymnasium (The Armory)
|Hawaiʻi
|Konawaena High
|9 a.m.
|Konawaena High Julian Yates Football Field
|Hawaiʻi
|Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue
|10:30 a.m.
|Ānuenue Campus
|Oʻahu
|Kohala High
|2 p.m.
|Isao Hisaoka Gymnasium (Kamehameha Park)
|Hawaiʻi
|Lānaʻi High & Elementary
|2 p.m.
|Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
|Lānaʻi
|Hāna High & Elementary
|3:30 p.m.
|Hana Campus
|Maui
|Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High
|4 p.m.
|UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff Center
|Oʻahu
|Kaimukī High
|5 p.m.
|Waikīkī Shell
|Oʻahu
|Nānākuli High & Intermediate
|5 p.m.
|Nanakuli High & Inter. Stadium
|Oʻahu
|Waiākea High
|5 p.m.
|Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium
|Hawaiʻi
|Waialua High & Intermediate
|5:30 p.m.
|Waialua High & Inter. Gymnasium
|Oʻahu
|5/25/2025
|Sun
|Pāhoa High & Intermediate
|1 p.m.
|Pahoa High & Inter. Helene H. Hale Gymnasium
|Hawaiʻi
|Mililani High
|5 p.m.
|UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff Center
|Oʻahu
|President William McKinley High
|5 p.m.
|McKinley High Oval & Front Lawn
|Oʻahu
|Lahainaluna High
|6:30 p.m.
|Lahainaluna High Sue D. Cooley Stadium
|Maui
|5/27/2025
|T
|Moanalua High
|5:30 p.m.
|UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff Center
|Oʻahu
|5/28/2025
|W
|Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the Blind
|5:30 p.m.
|HSDB Campus
|Oʻahu
|5/29/2025
|Th
|Niihau High & Elementary
|10 a.m.
|Niʻihau High & El.
|Niʻihau
|Kalāheo High
|6:30 p.m.
|Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
|Oʻahu
|5/31/2025
|Sat
|Kealakehe High
|4:30 p.m.
|Kealakehe High Waveriders Stadium
|Hawaiʻi
|N/A
|N/A
|Kūlanihākoʻi High
|N/A
|N/A (First graduating class in May 2026)
|Maui
“High school graduations are a special tradition in Hawai‘i, bringing together families, schools and entire communities to celebrate the achievements of our students,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “The Class of 2025 has shown focus, talent and drive. We’re proud of all our graduates as they take the next step in their journey, embodying our commitment to ensure they are globally competitive and locally committed.”
Schools will be providing families with specific event details. The list above reflects the most current information and will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. Families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly with any questions.