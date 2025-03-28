Class of 2025 high school graduation ceremonies scheduled

Maui News

Graduates of Lahainaluna High School. File: commencement in May 2024.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education has announced graduation ceremony dates, times and locations for the Class of 2025.  

The first commencement on Maui is on Sunday, May 18 for Maui High School at the War Memorial Stadium.  The public school ceremonies on Maui wrap up on Saturday May 24, with graduation events on Lānaʻi and in East Maui for Hāna High School.

Public school commencement dates on Maui include the following:

Sunday, May 18, 2025: Maui High 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium
Monday, May 19, 2025: HP Baldwin High 5:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium
Thursday, May 22, 2025:  King Kekaulike High 6 p.m. at King Kekaulike High’s Nā Aliʻi Stadium
Friday, May 23, 2025:  Molokaʻi High 4 p.m. at Molokaʻi High Gymnasium (The Barn)
Saturday, May 24, 2025:  Lānaʻi High & Elementary 2 p.m. at Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
Saturday May 24, 2025: Hāna High & Elementary 3:30 p.m. at the Hāna campus
Saturday May 24, 2025: Lahainaluna 6:30 p.m. at the Sue D. Cooley Stadium

Kūlanihākoʻi High School does not have a graduation ceremony this year, as the first graduating class will be in May of 2026.

A complete list of statewide public school graduation dates is posted below:

2025 Public High School Graduation Schedule(By Event Date & Time)
DateDaySchoolTimeLocationIsland
5/16/2025FAdmiral Arthur W. Radford High6 p.m.Neal S. Blaisdell ArenaOʻahu
5/17/2025SatJames Campbell High12 p.m.Hawaiʻi Convention CenterOʻahu
James B. Castle High6:30 p.m.Neal S. Blaisdell ArenaOʻahu
Pearl City High7 p.m.Hawaiʻi Convention CenterOʻahu
5/18/2025SunMaui High4:30 p.m.War Memorial StadiumMaui
5/19/2025MWaipahu High5 p.m.UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff CenterOʻahu
Henry Perrine Baldwin High5:30 p.m.War Memorial StadiumMaui
ʻAiea High6 p.m.Hawaiʻi Convention CenterOʻahu
5/21/2025WKahuku High & Intermediate6 p.m.Polynesian Cultural CenterOʻahu
Kailua High6 p.m.Hawaiʻi Convention CenterOʻahu
Kalani High6:30 p.m.UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff CenterOʻahu
5/22/2025


5/22/2025		Th


Th		Keaʻau High4 p.m.Kea’au High StadiumHawaiʻi
Olomana4:30 p.m.Windward Community CollegeOʻahu
King Kekaulike High6 p.m.King Kekaulike High Na Ali’i StadiumMaui
President Theodore Roosevelt High6 p.m.UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff CenterOʻahu
5/23/2025FKe Kula ʻo ʻEhunuikaimalino12 p.m.Konawaena High Julian Yates Baseball FieldHawaiʻi
Molokai High4 p.m.Molokai High Gymnasium (The Barn)Molokaʻi
Kaʻū High & Pāhala Elementary5 p.m.Robert Herks Ka‘u District GymnasiumHawaiʻi
Waiʻanae High5 p.m.Waiʻanae High Raymond Torii StadiumOʻahu
Kapaʻa High5:30 p.m.Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex fieldKauaʻi
Kauaʻi High5:30 p.m.Vidinha Stadium Soccer Field (next to Vidinha Stadium)Kauaʻi
Kapolei High6 p.m.Kapolei High StadiumOʻahu
Waimea High6 p.m.Hanapepe StadiumKauaʻi
Hilo High6:30 p.m.Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose StadiumHawaiʻi
Henry J. Kaiser High6:30 p.m.Kaiser High Cougar StadiumOʻahu
Leilehua High6:30 p.m.Leilehua High Hugh Yoshida StadiumOʻahu
5/24/2025SatHonokaʻa High & Intermediate9 a.m.Honoka‘a High & Inter. Gymnasium (The Armory)Hawaiʻi
Konawaena High9 a.m.Konawaena High Julian Yates Football FieldHawaiʻi
Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue10:30 a.m.Ānuenue CampusOʻahu
Kohala High2 p.m.Isao Hisaoka Gymnasium (Kamehameha Park)Hawaiʻi
Lānaʻi High & Elementary2 p.m.Pedro Dela Cruz GymnasiumLānaʻi
Hāna High & Elementary3:30 p.m.Hana CampusMaui
Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High4 p.m.UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff CenterOʻahu
Kaimukī High5 p.m.Waikīkī ShellOʻahu
Nānākuli High & Intermediate5 p.m.Nanakuli High & Inter. StadiumOʻahu
Waiākea High5 p.m.Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose StadiumHawaiʻi
Waialua High & Intermediate5:30 p.m.Waialua High & Inter. GymnasiumOʻahu
5/25/2025SunPāhoa High & Intermediate1 p.m.Pahoa High & Inter. Helene H. Hale GymnasiumHawaiʻi
Mililani High5 p.m.UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff CenterOʻahu
President William McKinley High5 p.m.McKinley High Oval & Front LawnOʻahu
Lahainaluna High6:30 p.m.Lahainaluna High Sue D. Cooley StadiumMaui
5/27/2025TMoanalua High5:30 p.m.UH Mānoa-Stan Sheriff CenterOʻahu
5/28/2025WHawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the Blind5:30 p.m.HSDB CampusOʻahu
5/29/2025ThNiihau High & Elementary10 a.m.Niʻihau High & El.Niʻihau
Kalāheo High6:30 p.m.Neal S. Blaisdell Concert HallOʻahu
5/31/2025SatKealakehe High4:30 p.m.Kealakehe High Waveriders StadiumHawaiʻi
N/AN/AKūlanihākoʻi HighN/AN/A (First graduating class in May 2026)Maui
“High school graduations are a special tradition in Hawai‘i, bringing together families, schools and entire communities to celebrate the achievements of our students,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “The Class of 2025 has shown focus, talent and drive. We’re proud of all our graduates as they take the next step in their journey, embodying our commitment to ensure they are globally competitive and locally committed.”

Schools will be providing families with specific event details. The list above reflects the most current information and will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. Families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly with any questions.

