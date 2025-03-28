Community input sought at evening budget meetings throughout Maui County in April

Budget meetings. PC: Maui Office of Council Services.

A Maui County Council committee will hold seven evening meetings on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi in April to gather community input on the fiscal year 2026 budget.

Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura made the announcement saying, “These community meetings will assist the committee in assessing residents’ needs and concerns and are scheduled in the evening to encourage more participation among our residents to share their budget priorities.”

The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will meet in councilmembers’ residency areas to discuss the county’s financial plan for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. The budget determines how county departments and programs will be funded.

Sugimura said, “The committee is prepared to work with the community to create a budget that supports all of Maui County.”

All meetings begin at 6 p.m., with the first scheduled for April 1, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in the Upcountry residency area.

On April 2, the committee will meet in East Maui at Helene Hall in Hāna.

On April 8, the meeting will be held at ILWU Hall on Lānaʻi.

The West Maui residency-area budget meeting takes place April 10 at Lahaina Civic Center.

Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center is the location for Molokai’s residency-area budget meeting on April 11.

The South Maui residency-area meeting is set for April 14 at Kīhei Community Center.

On April 15, the committee will meet at Pāʻia Community Center in the Makawao-Haʻiku-Pāʻia residency area.

The council will hold a public hearing on the budget, which will also serve as the evening budget meetings for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū and Kahului residency areas, April 17 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber.

In-person and written testimony will be accepted for all meetings. Sugimura said the committee will also conduct daytime meetings on the budget in the Council Chamber throughout next month.

Meeting agendas and more information are available at the committee’s website: https://www.mauicounty.us/bfed/.