Free cybersecurity training through UH Maui College

UH Maui College students reviewing incident report results

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites prospective students nationwide to register for the cutting-edge cybersecurity workforce development program Hawaiʻi Immersive Workforce, funded by a $500,000 US National Security Agency grant.

UH Maui College, in partnership with the University of New Haven, is offering a free, fully online, skills-based training program designed to prepare participants for careers in four critical infrastructure sectors: energy, government facilities, finance and telecommunications. Applicants must be US citizens or permanent residents.

The training consists of live weekly Zoom lectures at 4:30 p.m. HST (attendance is required). Scholarships cover tuition, course materials, and certification exam vouchers. Participants may earn certificates, badges, credits toward a certificate of competence and prepare for industry-recognized certifications (CompTIA Network+ and Security+). They will also connect with faculty and industry experts in AI and cybersecurity. The cohort has a maximum of 30 students.

Register by May 15, 2025.

UH Maui College students discussing cyber vulnerabilities

“This is an important upskilling opportunity for in-demand cybersecurity jobs,” said Principal Investigator Debasis Bhattacharya. “Veterans, transitioning military, military spouses and first responders are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Program Details

Participants who complete the program will earn a certificate of competence from UH Maui College after taking the following courses:

Summer Session II (July–August 2025): ICS 101 – Digital Tools for the Information World (3 credits)

ICS 101 – Digital Tools for the Information World (3 credits) Fall Semester 2025: ICS 169 – Introduction to Information Security (3 credits), mapped to Google Cybersecurity Certification

ICS 169 – Introduction to Information Security (3 credits), mapped to Google Cybersecurity Certification Spring Semester 2026: ICS 184 – Introduction to Networking (3 credits), mapped to CompTIA Network+ Certification

ICS 184 – Introduction to Networking (3 credits), mapped to CompTIA Network+ Certification Fall Semester 2026: ICS 171 – Introduction to Computer Security (3 credits), mapped to CompTIA Security+ Certification

This initiative complements the UH Community Colleges Good Jobs Hawaiʻi program by offering introductory and immersive cybersecurity certificates tailored for state and local employees, small businesses and nonprofits.