Hui Makua o Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu on Molokaʻi receives $40,000 from OHA

The Hui Makua o Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu announced a grant award totaling $40,000 that will support the Native Hawaiian community through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ connections to ʻohana (family), moʻomeheu (culture) and ʻāina (land and water) and support work in OHA’s Mana I Maoli Ola Strategies and Outcomes.

This school year, ʻohana of Hawaiian Language Immersion Program (HLIP) students on Molokaʻi will have access to an assortment of opportunities to support students at home. Family members may participate in Lā ʻOhana workshops, Hui Kamaʻīlio –Conversational Hawaiian language parent classes or access to online immersion focused Hawaiian language courses as well as additional supportive ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi resources such as audiobooks.

The HLIP on Molokaʻi include Pūnana Leo o Molokaʻi, Ke Kula Kaiapuni O Kualapuʻu and ʻO Hina i ka Malama (at Molokaʻi Middle and High Schools). Immersion students ʻohana of all four schools have access to this year’s resources, thanks to funding through an Office of Hawaiian Affairs project grant and matching funds from Hui Makua o ke Kula Kaiapuni O Kualapuʻu.

“We, on Molokaʻi, see our keiki as shining kukui, and our schools, teachers, families and community as the natural world around which the kukui will grow and eventually become the leaders of tomorrow who will develop into those torches of light for our lāhui and the world to see and follow,” said Kaʻala Fay Camara, Board Director. “This funding opportunity will help our consortium develop a base for how the family can engage in their keiki’s education and nurture their growth across multiple schools of learning through Hawaiian Language and culture.”