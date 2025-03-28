HULI and Nā ʻAikāne o Maui bring solar power to Lahaina recovery

File photo of a similar project, Protect Maunakea Solar Trailer Build. PC: HULI Media

This weekend, the Hawai‘i Unity & Liberation Institute (HULI) and Nā ʻAikāne o Maui are hosting a hands-on closed training session to build and deploy mobile solar trailers—bringing sustainable power to families and community hubs still in need.

HULI has raised funds for the construction of 16 solar trailers, which will be donated to Nā ʻAikāne o Maui as part of ongoing efforts to support Lahaina wildfire recovery. Organizers say many residents affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires on Maui remain displaced and in need of sustainable power solutions.

“These solar trailers, designed by Navajo Power, will provide essential electricity for affected communities and will also be utilized to help power construction sites for rebuilding efforts,” according to an announcement.

The first six solar panel trailer units have already been shipped to Maui, thanks to the assistance of Young Brothers.

To ensure the effective construction and use of resources, HULI and representatives from Navajo Power will conduct a two-day, closed training session with Lahaina community members and key leaders of Nā ʻAikāne o Maui. These Maui community leaders will oversee the distribution and implementation of the trailers to best serve those in need.

HULI (Hawai‘i Unity & Liberation Institute) is dedicated to building capacity for Hawai‘i-based movements through training in organizing, nonviolent direct action, and movement-building. The institute empowers communities to take action for justice and sustainability.

Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui Community Foundation is led by Keʻeaumoku and ʻUilani Kapu. The foundation serves as a hub for displaced families and cultural preservation.

Navajo Power is a developer of clean energy projects in Indigenous communities, working alongside Tribal governments to create economic and environmental benefits through renewable energy solutions.