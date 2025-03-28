Photo of dead, shell-less turtle highlights need to report incidents promptly

Editor’s note: Images that appear within this story could be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Facebook post sharing a photo of a dead green sea turtle with its shell missing, had generated thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments by Wednesday afternoon; but state officials say without direct reports, it is difficult to investigate, find possible suspects, and build a case to pursue prosecution.

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said the most egregious violations his department becomes aware about through social media channels, rarely have the necessary information to open an investigation. “Without the perpetrator coming forward and self-reporting, or without a specific location, date and time, our hands are unfortunately tied,” he said.

The person who posted the photo said he/she walks Hau Bush beach in ‘Ewa Beach daily. “I have never seen anything like this until tonight,” the post said.

PC: Courtesy Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources via Facebook.

The public is encouraged to report such incidents to the DLNRTip mobile app or call hotlines set up by DLNR, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Download the mobile DLNRTip app , available from the Apple Store and Google Play.

, available from the Apple Store and Google Play. Call the 24-hour Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources hotline at 808-643-DLNR (3567).

at 808-643-DLNR (3567). Call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hotline at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477) or visit the agency’s website.

or visit the agency’s website. Call the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Brian Neilson, administrator of the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources said, “We know it’s frustrating when people only report violations via social media and nothing happens. Unfortunately, in most cases there’s not enough information to conduct thorough investigations.” DAR also encourages witnesses of criminal violations to report them when they see them.

People who report violations by phone or on the app can also do so anonymously. Using either method, reporting parties are prompted to provide the who, what, when, and where needed by law enforcement for successful prosecutions. The person who witnessed the dead, shell-less turtle is encouraged to follow-up by contacting either DLNR, FWS, or NOAA law enforcement to provide more information.

DLNR, FWS, and NOAA encourage everyone who spends time in and around the ocean to download the free reporting application and to input reporting hotlines into their phone directories so reports to authorities can be received quickly.

“We really need everyone’s kōkua to find people who are committing crimes against our protected marine species,” Neilson said. Green sea turtles are protected and listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Cover photo courtesy NOAA. (File)