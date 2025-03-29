Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium-period NNE swell will peak tonight near 4 feet 12 seconds, then gradually diminish through Sunday. A small WNW swell may also arrive over the weekend. More medium-period N swell is anticipated from Tuesday through Thursday next week. A small to moderate W swell is also possible around the beginning to middle of next week as westerly winds associated with a forecasted low pressure system to the northwest could point towards the islands. Confidence is low due to model differences in the handling of the low pressure system.
A small, long- period SSW swell is expected to continue providing small surf to S facing shores into next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com