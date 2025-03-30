Maui Surf Forecast for March 31, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 03:41 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 09:44 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:04 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:29 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small overlapping north-northeast swells will keep surf in place along exposed north and east facing shores through mid week. A small west-northwest swell will bring some small surf to exposed north and west facing shores Tuesday through Thursday. A more significant north-northwest swell appears to arrive late in the week, potentially bringing warning level surf next weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will gradually decrease tonight through the week and could become choppy with increasing southerly winds on Monday and Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.