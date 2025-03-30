Rotary secures grant for Maui Farmer Support Network

Frank Szczepanski, president of Rotary Club of ECO Maui, and Georgia Pinsky, director of Maui Farmer Support Network. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of ECO Maui)

The Rotary Club of ECO Maui has secured a $17,529 grant from the Rotary D5000 Foundation to expand support for small and beginning regenerative farmers across Maui.

The funding will assist the Maui Farmer Support Network in coordinating on-farm volunteer events, “farmer relaxation days” as well as workshops focused on tool repair, maintenance and food preservation.

Founded three years ago, Maui Farmer Support Network provides assistance with market development, access to tools, funding opportunities and climate-smart agriculture practices. One of its flagship programs, “Laulima Days,” brings volunteers to farms to help with large-scale tasks such as planting, pruning, clearing invasive vegetation and trail maintenance.

“Laulima” itself is a Hawaiian word that translates to “cooperation” or “many hands working together.” These events enhance farm efficiency, foster mental wellness and strengthen community collaboration. As Maui Farmer Support Network Executive Director and Rotarian Georgia Pinsky explains, “We offer programming for small and beginning regenerative farmers throughout Maui to help these farmers create abundance and address food scarcity.”

To learn more or sign up for Laulima Day volunteer events, contact Georgia Pinsky at georgia@mauifarmernetwork.com.

“The more our community helps one another, the more we can accomplish,” said Frank Szczepanski, president of the ECO Maui Rotary Club.