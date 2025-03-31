Project Keiki returns to Foodland to support local food banks fighting food insecurity

Produce. PC: Hawaiʻi Foodbank

This April, Project Keiki returns to Foodland stores statewide to raise funds for Hawaiʻi’s local food banks dedicated to fighting food insecurity. Beneficiaries include Hawaiʻi Foodbank on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi, Maui Food Bank, and The Food Basket on Hawaiʻi Island.

From August through May, thousands of Hawaiʻi’s children rely on school lunches as a primary source of nutrition. When school is out — whether on weekends or during summer break — many lose access to this critical support. Foodland’s Project Keiki helps fill that gap, ensuring keiki are fed year-round.

“Nearly 1 in 3 keiki in Hawai‘i are currently struggling with food insecurity, meaning they are not receiving enough food for an active, healthy life. Even worse, six percent of our keiki are going without food for whole days at a time. And that’s just not okay,” said Amy Miller, President and CEO of Hawaiʻi Foodbank. “Without reliable access to nutritious food, our keiki cannot thrive — and our entire community feels the impact. We’re deeply grateful for Project Keiki and Foodland’s continued commitment to nourishing Hawaiʻi’s children.”

From April 1 to 30, customers can support Project Keiki by visiting any Foodland, Sack N Save, or Foodland Farms location in Hawaiʻi and choosing one or more of the following donation options at checkout:

Donate $5, $10 or $20

Round up

Donate spare change

Donate 250 Maikaʻi points ($5)

Purchase a Pouch Pal for $5.99

“As a local company, we believe we have a responsibility to make a difference in our community,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “Our Project Keiki program was created last year to support our local food banks in their efforts to provide meals for children, especially during the summer. With food insecurity on the rise, this program helps to meet an important community need, and we are proud to partner with our customers to help ensure keiki statewide receive necessary nourishment,” continued Wall.

Each donation will remain on the island it was received to support keiki in those communities. For more information, visit Foodland.com or follow @FoodlandHI on Instagram and @FoodlandHawaii on Facebook.