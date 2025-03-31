UHERO analysis of vacation rental phase-out forecasts mixed results, widespread impacts

Trey Gordner, policy researcher at the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, explains how Maui County’s economy is expected to contract by about 4% as a result of an anticipated phase-out of vacation rentals in Maui County apartment districts. PC: YouTube screen shot

While Maui County’s proposed vacation rental phase-out in apartment-zoned districts could potentially unlock more than 6,000 transient vacation rental units for residential housing, the “bold attempt to rebalance Maui’s housing market” also risks widespread economic disruption, including 1,900 job layoffs and a $900 million loss in visitor spending, according to the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization.

“Our analysis finds that the policy would have far-reaching economic effects, with both intended benefits and unintended consequences,” UHERO says in its report, “An Economic Analysis of the Proposal to Phase Out Transient Vacation Rentals in Maui County Apartment Districts.”

This morning, UHERO released its highly anticipated study of the vacation rental phase-out, announced by Mayor Richard Bissen in early May 2024. The announcement came in the wake of the August 2023 Maui wildfires that claimed at least 102 lives and destroyed more than 2,200 structures, mostly housing.

The proposal has made its way through lengthy, tumultuous hearings before the Maui Planning Commission, and now is pending before the Maui County Council. The Council is expected to take up the measure after it completes this year’s annual review of the County budget. The Council has a June 18 deadline to take action.

The UHERO study takes an even-handed approach in laying out the proposal’s pros and cons.

“On the one hand, the potential conversion of up to 6,127 TVRs into long-term housing represents an increase in available housing stock equivalent to a decade’s worth of new development,” the study says. “This increased supply would improve housing affordability by lowering condo prices by 20 to 40% and by putting downward pressure on market rents.”

“On the other hand, the reduction in visitor accommodations is projected to decrease total visitor spending by $900 million annually, resulting in job losses and a contraction in household income and gross domestic product. Additionally, a decline in property values and economic activity would shrink county tax revenues, contributing to an estimated $75 million annual gap by 2029.”

The report’s key findings include:

Tourism Industry Impact

Eliminating all TVRs in apartment zones could reduce visitor accommodations by 25% and visitor days by 32%.

Total visitor spending is projected to decline by $900 million annually (-15%).

The decline in spending also results in the loss of 1,900 jobs (-3% of total payroll jobs).

Real gross domestic product could decline by 4%.

Housing Market Impact

The policy could add up to 6,127 units to the long-term housing stock — a 13% increase, equivalent to a decade’s worth of new housing development.

Condo prices are projected to decline by 20 to 40%, improving affordability but also reducing household wealth and property tax revenues.

Affected TVRs are disproportionately owned by out-of-state investors (85%), but market-wide price declines also impact owner-occupants.

Tax Revenue Impact

Property tax revenues could fall by up to $60 million annually by 2029 due to both changes in tax class and decreasing valuations.

General excise tax and transient accommodations tax revenues are projected to fall by 10% and 8% respectively, totaling to an additional – $15 million in 2025.

“This is a substantial policy intervention with wide-ranging implications for Maui’s economy,” said UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham. “Our analysis shows that while the proposal could contribute to housing affordability, the resulting contraction in jobs, income and county revenues presents real tradeoffs that warrant careful consideration.”

The study acknowledges that expanding Maui’s housing supply, especially after the loss of housing in the August 2023 wildfires, “is a critical policy objective.” It calls the proposed intervention “unprecedented in scale worldwide.”

“Without reliable comparisons, predictions of exact economic outcomes are more uncertain,” the study says. “The magnitude of economic disruption depends on how quickly former TVRs transition into new uses, the extent to which displaced visitor demand is absorbed by remaining accommodations, and whether external economic conditions amplify or mitigate declines in home prices.”

The report also says that, “moreover, the benefits of lower home prices may not be evenly distributed.”

“Higher-income households may benefit from lower purchase prices, while lower-income renters may see only indirect benefits through the process of filtering — when new housing supply enables higher-income households to move into newly available units, thereby freeing up more affordable housing options for others further down the housing ladder.”

The report concludes by saying that “the proposed policy represents a bold attempt to rebalance Maui’s housing market. However, given the scale of the potential economic disruption, careful implementation, monitoring, and flexibility will be essential to maximize benefits while minimizing unintended harm.”

The UHERO analysts suggest that Maui County policymakers consider preparing a range of strategies to balance housing affordability with economic stability.

A range of options might include: “Policy alternatives such as higher property taxes on TVRs or an auction-based permit system could reduce short-term rental activity while generating revenue for affordable housing initiatives. If a full phase-out is pursued, phased implementation — such as sub-regional rollout or lottery-based selection — could smooth out economic disruptions.

The UHERO study also recommended “complementary policies” that could help former TVRs transition into long-term housing rather than for speculation or occasional use.

Suggested policies include:

An empty homes tax to incentivize year-round occupancy.

Rezoning and permitting reforms to support the redevelopment of aging properties and surrounding areas into higher-density, mixed-use communities.

Homeownership assistance programs, such as down-payment support, deed restrictions and loan guarantees to expand housing opportunities for residents to purchase newly available units.