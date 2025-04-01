Child & Family Service: April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Child & Family Service

For 125 years, Child & Family Service (CFS) has been a trusted advocate for Hawaiʻi’s families. This April, CFS is shining a light on Child Abuse Prevention Month, calling on the community to get informed and take action.



The Reality of Child Abuse in Hawaiʻi

Child abuse remains a critical issue in Hawaiʻi. According to the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health’s 2023 Child Abuse and Neglect Report, 4,269 children were reported as potential victims, with 788 confirmed cases, a confirmation rate of 18%. The most vulnerable are infants under one year old, making up 16.6% of confirmed victims. Native Hawaiian children are disproportionately affected, accounting for 34.4% of confirmed cases.



Nearly 88% of child abusers are parents, with 41.7% between the ages of 30 and 39. Perpetrators are almost evenly split by gender, with 47.1% male and 51.7% female. The most common forms of abuse include threatened harm, with 698 confirmed cases, followed by neglect (152 cases) and physical abuse (87 cases). Sexual abuse (46 cases) and sex trafficking (11 cases), though lower in number, remain serious concerns.



Parental struggles play a major role in child abuse cases. Three out of four cases (75.3%) involve parents struggling with their parenting responsibilities. Substance abuse is a factor in nearly one-third (32.7%) of cases, while mental health issues (14.7%), chronic family violence (15.1%), and spousal abuse (16.6%) also contribute to child abuse in Hawaiʻi.



“One of the biggest barriers to stopping child abuse is the lack of reliable data,” says CFS CEO Amanda Pump. “Abuse is underreported and difficult to prove. We cannot solve what we cannot see. We need better tracking, stronger outreach, and a community-wide commitment to protecting children. Teachers, neighbors, healthcare professionals—everyone has a role in recognizing and reporting abuse. Every child in Hawai‘i deserves to grow up feeling safe, valued, and loved.”



Support for Families: Prevention Starts with Strengthening Homes

CFS provides life-changing programs to prevent child abuse before it happens. ParentLine offers free, confidential phone support for parents and caregivers statewide, connecting them to resources and guidance when they need it most. Mālama Ola is a voluntary home-visiting program supporting expectant parents and families with young children (ages 0-3). Families receive parenting education, child development screenings, emotional wellness counseling, and access to essential needs such as diapers, food, transportation, and housing referrals.



“Child abuse prevention starts by strengthening families before crises happen, and that’s what we strive for at CFS,” Pump continues. “Recognizing the signs, speaking up, and supporting families can save lives. By reporting concerns and advocating for safe environments, we can protect Hawaiʻi’s children—together.”



For more resources on child abuse prevention, visit: childandfamilyservice.org/resources/childabuseneglectresources/ – prevent