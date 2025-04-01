In-person Lahaina meeting to offer updates on debris transfer, HECO power restoration, Neighborhood Watch program, and CDBG-DR community input

The Lahaina Community Weekly Disaster Recovery Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

Status of current operations by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE);

An update on plans for the transfer of debris from the Temporary Debris Storage site in Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui;

An update from Hawaiian Electric Co. on restoration efforts;

Information on a Neighborhood Watch program for Lahaina; and

An update from the Office of Recovery on community input received for the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding.

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables at the community meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, Department of Water Supply, Department of Environmental Management, Department of Planning, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), US Army Corps of Engineers, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, and Native Hawaiian Legal Corp.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Representatives from the State’s Disaster Case Management Program will be available.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org and click on the “Events” tab.