Kula Community Watershed Alliance hosts virtual community conversation on creating fire-resistant homes

(L to R) Dana Aina, Firewise Community Support Specialist; Nani Barretto, Firewise Program Director and Co-Executive Director of HWMO; Cassandra Smith, Firewise Program Coordinator for Maui County.

The Kula Community Watershed Alliance (KCWA) will host a community conversation focused on residential wildfire prevention and resilience on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The virtual Zoom event, starting at 6 p.m., is designed to equip residents with the tools and knowledge needed to make their homes fire-resistant and reduce the risk of wildfires in the community.

This event is being held in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) and will feature a presentation by Nani Barretto, Firewise Program Director and Co-Executive Director of HWMO, and Dana Aina, Firewise Community Support Specialist, Community Ambassador, and Home Assessor. They will discuss strategies for reducing fire hazards, introduce Firewise concepts, and share essential educational materials that will aid the community in making their homes safer during wildfire season.

The Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the risk of wildfires to people, property, and natural resources across Hawaiʻi. By providing education, resources, and support for communities and homeowners, HWMO empowers residents to take preventive actions to protect their homes and landscapes from the growing threat of wildfires.

“After attending HWMO’s Hawaiʻi Wildfire Summit and taking part in the Home Ignition Zone Assessment and Mitigation (HIZAM) training with Jack Cohen, the nation’s foremost expert on the wildland-urban interface, I was truly inspired,” said Sara Tekula, Executive Director of the Kula Community Watershed Alliance. “This training empowered me to think differently about how we can reduce the risks wildfires pose to our homes and families. I’m excited to bring this conversation to Kula and offer residents practical, science-backed strategies for protecting their homes and ensuring the safety of our community.”

The conversation will also include a Q&A session where participants can ask questions and share their own experiences related to fire safety and wildfire mitigation. Cassandra Smith, Firewise Program Coordinator for Maui County, will also be available to address additional questions.

“As we move into the drier season, it’s critical for our community to be proactive in fire prevention,” Tekula added. “The timing of this event is perfect, as it provides a crucial opportunity to educate and empower our neighbors to take action now to protect their homes.”

As with all KCWA Community Conversations, this event is free and open to all.