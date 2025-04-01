Lāna‘i celebrates grand opening of Lāna‘i Skatepark and blessing of Lāna‘i Youth Center

A grand opening celebration was held for the Lāna‘i Skatepark on Saturday in Lāna‘i City. PC: County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation

The Lāna‘i Skatepark and Youth Center was blessed Saturday, followed by the grand opening of the skatepark in Lāna‘i City.

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCall acknowledged all those who contributed to the creation of the skatepark and youth center. He highlighted the importance of providing spaces that foster community connection and offer opportunities for youth to thrive.

“These spaces are a testament to the County’s commitment to our keiki, our families and the bright future of this community,” McCall said. “More importantly, today reminds us of what we can accomplish when we work together — administration and Council, government and community, departments and agencies — all united by a shared vision.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lāna‘i Council Member Gabe Johnson spoke about the importance of the new facilities as community hubs where generations will come together, forge lasting memories and create traditions that will be passed down for years to come.

The event continued with the sounding of the pū by Lāna‘i resident Samson Aki, followed by a blessing by Deacon Henry Costales and Father Marcial Maglana of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church.

After the ceremony, festivities continued with free shaved ice and cotton candy. The Parks Department provided free helmets, protective pads and skateboard rentals for keiki. Skaters of all ages participated in the Skate Jam hosted by One Love Skate, shredding on the new skatepark, participating in contests and winning prizes.

A group photo taken during grand opening festivities. PC: County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation