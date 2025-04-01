Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 05:23 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:45 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:30 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:33 AM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small overlapping north and northwest swells will keep some surf in place along exposed north and east facing shores through late Wednesday. A moderate, medium period, northwest (310-330) swell should arrive on Friday and could produce advisory level surf. A large, long period, north to north- north west (340-360) swell is forecast to arrive this weekend and would likely produce warning level surf along north shores and advisory levels along west and east facing shores.

Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower over the next day or two with mainly background energy by the second half of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.