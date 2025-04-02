Hawaiʻi Nature Center launches programs on Maui this summer

HNC Maui Summer NAC Opens for Enrollment

Hawai‘i Nature Center’s highly anticipated outdoor Nature Adventure Camp returns this summer for five weeks of camp in partnership with Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge. Enrollment opens today for this hands-on, outdoor program for keiki, ages 6 to 11, with an immersive experience that promotes environmental stewardship and a love for nature.

The outdoor nature camp is devoted to connecting students to nature through the study of the natural environments of Hawai‘i and builds skills in earth science, enhanced vocabulary and art. Launched in 1991, the Maui division of Hawai‘i Nature Center once included an ʻĪao Valley Center for place-based learning. Since then, the nonprofit has reimagined its program and relaunches this year to bring students to a variety of sites such as Keālia Pond NWR that will serve as an outdoor learning laboratory for optimal study.

For more details, parents can visit https://hawaiinaturecenter.org/maui-nature-camps/ or contact Rachael Taylor, Maui Program Manager at 808-466-4672.

Held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the five-day program is $425 for the general public and $350 for HNC members. For the 4-day program, the cost to attend is $355 for the general public and $280 for HNC members. Limited scholarships for Maui students enrolled in the Free/Reduced Lunch program at Hawai‘i Department of Education schools.

“Each week was thoughtfully designed by our team of educators to immerse keiki in nature while learning about Maui’s unique ecosystems,” says Rachael Taylor, Maui Program Manager. “With lessons focusing on habitats from mauka to makai and their native organisms, students will learn in a hands-on way as they visit different sites across the island each day.

There will be five week-long camps throughout the summer:

Habitats of Hawai‘i (June 2-6): Campers explore Maui’s diverse ecosystems–forests, wetlands, coastlines and streams–while learning about the plants and animals that inhabit them.

Campers explore Maui’s diverse ecosystems–forests, wetlands, coastlines and streams–while learning about the plants and animals that inhabit them. Fantastic Fauna (June 9-13): This session highlights Maui’s unique animal life, from native Hawaiian wetland birds to marine creatures and endangered forest dwellers.

Abundant Ahupua'a (June 16-20): Keiki will learn about the traditional Hawaiian land division system, sustainability practices and participate in hands-on activities such as working in a loʻi kalo (taro patch).

Abundant Ahupua'a (July 14-20): Keiki will explore the traditional Hawaiian land division system, sustainability practices, and engage in hands-on activities like working in a loʻi kalo (taro patch).

Keiki will explore the traditional Hawaiian land division system, sustainability practices, and engage in hands-on activities like working in a loʻi kalo (taro patch). Habitats of Hawai‘i (July 21-27): Campers discover Maui’s varied ecosystems—including forests, wetlands, coastlines, and streams—while learning about the plants and animals that call these environments home.

Campers will explore various natural resource sites across Maui, with daily drop-offs and pick-ups at Keālia Pond NWR, located at Milepost 6 Maui Veterans Hwy.

Hawai‘i Nature Center on Maui teaches environmental education through hands-on outdoor learning with camps held during school breaks and K-6th grade school science programs held during the academic year.

For more information about Hawai‘i Nature Center on Maui, visit HawaiiNatureCenter.org.