Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates of Hawaiʻi celebrates five years of pediatric care on Maui

Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates of Hawaiʻi has provided specialized care to Maui’s keiki for five years. Courtesy photos

Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates of Hawaiʻi is marking five years of providing specialized pediatric orthotic and prosthetic care to Maui’s children and families.

Based on Oʻahu, POA travels to Maui multiple times monthly to hold pediatric orthotic and ankle-foot orthoses tuning clinics, significantly improving access to care and reducing the financial and logistical burden of traveling to Oʻahu.

POA is renowned for its patient-centered approach and innovative solutions, including its Keiki ankle-foot orthoses line. These orthoses (braces) are specifically designed to address conditions like cerebral palsy, spina bifida, and low-muscle tone – Keiki ankle-foot orthoses are only available at POA and were developed over decades of hands-on clinical experience and in close collaboration with patients, parents, therapists, and physicians. POA’s unique ability to bring these solutions directly to Maui families has been vital in easing both the emotional and financial stress of seeking care.

“Our mission has always been to provide customized, compassionate orthotic and prosthetic care, no matter where families are located,” said Cameron Lehrer, owner and clinical director of POA Hawaiʻi. “Reaching this five-year milestone in Maui is a testament to the trust and relationships we’ve built, and we are committed to continuing to serve the community for years to come.”

In addition to their pediatric ankle-foot orthoses, POA offers cranial remolding for infants, scoliosis bracing, orthotronics, and advanced prosthetic solutions for patients of all ages. By connecting and collaborating with local physicians and therapists, POA ensures families have convenient, high-quality care without the need to travel far from home.

For more information, visit www.poa-hawaii.com or call 808-597-1773. Follow POA (@poahawaii) on social media for updates and more information.