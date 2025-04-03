Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 04, 2025

April 3, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
4-6
6-8
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 08:09 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 12:08 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small this evening, but gradually build overnight due to a growing medium period north northwest swell (330-350). This swell is expected to produce advisory or near advisory level surf Friday and Friday night. On Saturday, a large to extra large, long period swell (350-360) will quickly build in and produce warning level surf along north facing shores with advisory level surf across west and east facing shores that will continue through the weekend. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny into the weekend with mainly background energy dominating. A small, long period south swell could fill in later over the weekend into early next week and provide a small boost to surf along south facing shores. 


Surf along east facing shores will gradually build Friday and Saturday with the return of trade wind flow over and upstream of the state and also from the larger northerly swells wrapping into exposed areas. 


Moderate to locally strong trade winds will become fully reestablished over the Islands by Saturday afternoon and continue into the coming week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





