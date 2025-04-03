The MACC’s 2024 Maui Brewers Festival Fundraiser, May 17

MACC Maui Brewfest (5.18.24) PC: Berkowitz.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Maui Brewers Festival fundraiser returns Saturday, May 17. This is one of the signature fundraisers for the MACC. New and Improved “Beer Lover” VIP and general admission tickets go on sale to everyone online only at MauiArts.org on Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

The popular “Brews & Food” event, taking place in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion, will again showcase many craft brews from breweries in Hawai‘i , the mainland, and Guam, including many rare beers, as well as a wide variety of food offerings from many Maui chefs, caterers and other food vendors.

This year’s event features more than 50 beers from over 20 participating breweries, including 12 from Hawai‘i (highlighted in blue below)— all have been carefully selected because of their commitment to making craft beer with an emphasis on quality, flavor, and locally sourced ingredients. Several breweries will be offering tastings of rare beers available during the event’s “Beer Lovers” tasting period from 2:00 pm to 3:30 p.m.

MACC Maui Brewfest (5.18.24) PC: Berkowitz.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Brews to date: 21st Amendment Brewery; Aloha Beer Co.; Boneyard Beer; *Caraboa Brewing; Deschutes Brewery; Elysian Brewing; *Golden Road Brewing; Honolulu Beerworks; Juneshine; Kauaʻi Island Brewing Company; Koholā Brewery; Kona Brewing Hawai‘i; Lagunitas Brewing Company; Lanikai Brewing Company; Mahalo Aleworks; Maui Brewing Co.; Maui Hard Seltzer; New Belgium & Bell’s Brewery; Ola Brew Co.; *Oskar Blues Brewery; Paradise Ciders; *Revision Brewing Company; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Wailuku Brew Works.

*new to the Festival this year / (lineup is subject to change)

Food to date: Area 50 One; Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz; Da Fish Shack; Fiyah Foods; Frosted Mermaid; Kaeo Kine Grindz; Lima Cocina + Cantina; Makawao Public House; Maui Brewing Co.; Maui Kettle Corn; Maui Mui Food Co.; Mulligans on the Blue; Saltwater Catering; Shaka Pops; Star Anise Catering; Suns Out, Buns Out; Tail’s Up; Taste of Aloha 808.

MACC Maui Brewfest (5.18.24) PC: Berkowitz.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Entertainment: This year’s music lineup includes The Roundabouts, Justin Morris & Company, and more to be announced soon!

“Beer Lover” VIP tickets have been reduced to $150 in advance, plus applicable fees, and includes early entry at 2 p.m. for the rare beer tastings period until 3:30 p.m., exclusive VIP access to our new Air-Conditioned “Beer Lover” Lounge, Pavilion, and Restrooms, along with a commemorative tasting glass, handy beer caddy lanyard, reusable event spork, 10 4 oz. tastings, food, live music, and the opportunity to purchase a Crazy Shirts 2025 event t-shirt at a discounted price.

have been reduced to $150 in advance, plus applicable fees, and includes early entry at 2 p.m. for the rare beer tastings period until 3:30 p.m., exclusive VIP access to our new Air-Conditioned “Beer Lover” Lounge, Pavilion, and Restrooms, along with a commemorative tasting glass, handy beer caddy lanyard, reusable event spork, 10 4 oz. tastings, food, live music, and the opportunity to purchase a Crazy Shirts 2025 event t-shirt at a discounted price. General admission tickets are $85 in advance, plus applicable fees, and includes eight 4-oz. pours, the event’s tasting glass, reusable event spork, food, and live music. Entry is at 3:30 p.m. The event concludes at 7 p.m.

are $85 in advance, plus applicable fees, and includes eight 4-oz. pours, the event’s tasting glass, reusable event spork, food, and live music. Entry is at 3:30 p.m. The event concludes at 7 p.m. Designated driver “Beer Lover” tickets for non-alcoholic beverages only are now $100, and Designated Driver General Admission tickets are available for $65. Both are subject to applicable fees.

Prices increase for any remaining tickets purchased on the day of the event. Scrip for additional pours will also be available for purchase on-site with cash or credit/debit cards. There is no ATM on site.

For updates on participating breweries and food vendors, log on to MauiArts.org, which will be updated regularly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To purchase tickets going on sale online only on Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m., patrons may log on to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office windows are currently not open for transactions but are accessible for inquiries only by email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).

Maui Brewers Festival is open to adults 21 years and over with a current valid photo ID.

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the MACC’s many educational programs for students, teachers, and seniors, as well as the many free events offered to the Maui County community.

Sponsors of this event include founding presenting sponsor Maui Brewing Co., and founding supporting sponsor Island Distributing and Sierra Nevada with additional support from Crazy Shirts.