Kahului man reported missing after failing to return home from work

James Dando. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of James Dando, 47, of Kahului.

Dando was reported missing on Thursday, April 3, 2025, after he failed to return home from work. Dando was last seen on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at approximately 7:45 a.m., leaving his Kahului residence and heading to work in Lahaina. Dando has no vehicle, and his cellular phone is turned off.

Dando is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes, and a short goatee. He has a tribal sleeve tattoo on his right arm from his elbow to his wrist and “Elizabeth” tattooed on his abdomen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt shirt with a printed memorial and picture of an acquaintance on it, and black and pink colored surf shorts.

Anyone with information on Dando’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-009741