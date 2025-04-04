Maui Visitor Industry scholarships open through April 25

Past scholarship recipients of Maui High School with MHLA Board Member Lisa

Tomihama, also senior vice president & regional manager of First Hawaiian Bank. (Photo Courtesy of MHLA)

Maui’s visitor industry invites Maui County students of high school and post-high school to apply for scholarship opportunities this April.

The Maui Hotel and Lodging Association (MHLA) offers three different scholarship programs: the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism Pathways scholarship, a UH Maui Hospitality & Culinary Student scholarship and a scholarship aimed at MHLA Members & Family Members.

Applications for all three scholarships can be found at mauihla.org, and must be received by the MHLA office no later than 4 p.m. on April 25, 2025.

Funding for these scholarship programs is raised through the Annual Excellence in Education Golf Tournament, hosted by MHLA every August. For more information on how to help or donate to community causes such as these, visit mauihla.org.