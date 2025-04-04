UH opens registration for 2025 GenCyber camps to train students, teachers in cybersecurity

Hawaiʻi Island middle school students work together to build an electronics kit. (Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi)

The University of Hawaiʻi is calling on students and teachers across the state to register for the 2025 GenCyber camps, offering hands-on cybersecurity training. The camps, funded by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation, provide free opportunities to develop cybersecurity skills.

Since 2015, UH has hosted 44 student camps for over 1,000 middle and high school students and 25 teacher camps for more than 750 educators.

“GenCyber camps are an excellent way for students to learn about exciting skills and careers they can pursue in college, and teachers learn techniques and content they can teach students in the classroom or in after-school programs,” said Jodi Ito, UH chief information security officer.

Virtual student pre-camps

Students in grades 6–12 can participate in virtual pre-camps, with no prior experience required. Registration closes on April 18, 2025.

When: May 3 and May 10 | 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

May 3 and May 10 | 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Where: Virtual via Zoom (details provided upon registration)

Virtual via Zoom (details provided upon registration) Register: Online registration

In-person student summer camps

Molokaʻi middle school students decoding a cipher using the Caesar Cipher. (Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi)

UH will also host in-person cybersecurity camps across Hawaiʻi. The registration deadline is May 16, 2025.

Kauaʻi: June 9–13 | Kauaʻi High School | Register online

June 9–13 | Kauaʻi High School | Register online Oʻahu: June 9–13 | Campbell High School | Register online

June 9–13 | Campbell High School | Register online Maui: June 16–20 | UH Maui College | Register online

June 16–20 | UH Maui College | Register online Molokaʻi: June 16–20 | Kaunakakai Elementary School | Register online

June 16–20 | Kaunakakai Elementary School | Register online Oʻahu: June 16–20 | Leilehua High School | Register online

June 16–20 | Leilehua High School | Register online Hawaiʻi Island (Hilo): June 23–27 | Kua O Ka Lā | Register online

For more information, contact: gencyber@hawaii.edu or check the GenCyber Hawaiʻi consortium website.

Teachers’ GenCyber intermediate virtual camp

UH Maui College is also offering a fully online cybersecurity training camp for Hawaiʻi Department of Education high school teachers. Learn about ethical hacking, AI and cybersecurity, packet tracing and more.

Teacher Camp Schedule:

Pre-Camp 1: April 26 | 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

April 26 | 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Pre-Camp 2: May 17 | 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m

May 17 | 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m Main Summer Camp: June 23–27 | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m

June 23–27 | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m Post-Camp 1: July 26 | 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

July 26 | 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Post-Camp 2: Sept. 27 | 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, email Deborah McNulty at mcnultyd@hawaii.edu.

Meet the GenCyber Hawaiʻi Team

The program is led by cybersecurity experts and educators from across the University of Hawaiʻi system: