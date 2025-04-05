Hawai‘i state income tax returns due April 21

The Hawai‘i Department of Taxation reminds taxpayers that state individual income tax returns are due Monday, April 21, 2025. The federal income tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Hawai‘i residents must file Form N-11, while nonresidents and part-year residents must file Form N-15. Taxpayers who conducted business in Hawai‘i must also submit Form G-45, the Periodic General Excise/Use Tax Return and Form G-49, the Annual Return and Reconciliation of General Excise/Use Tax.

Taxpayers unable to file their state returns by April 21 are granted an automatic six-month extension to file—provided they are due a refund or pay the estimated tax owed by the deadline. No formal extension request is needed for those expecting a refund, but returns must be filed by Tuesday, October. 21, 2025.

An extension to file does not extend the deadline to pay taxes owed. Balances must be paid in full by April 21 to avoid penalties and interest. Tax payments should be submitted with Form N-200V or made online at Hawai‘i Tax Online.

The Hawai‘i Department of Taxation recommends e-filing to expedite processing and refunds. Taxpayers may use approved commercial tax software for a fee, listed at tax.hawaii.gov/eservices/software, or file Form N-11 for free through Hawai‘i Tax Online.

Tax forms and assistance

Tax forms and instructions are available online at tax.hawaii.gov/forms. Printed forms are available at state tax offices and select public libraries.

For faster refunds, taxpayers are encouraged to use direct deposit. Refund status can be checked online via Hawai‘i Tax Online under “Where’s My Individual Income Tax Refund?”

For additional assistance, visit tax.hawaii.gov or contact taxpayer services at 808-587-4242, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.









