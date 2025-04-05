Maui Health launches ‘Keep It Kind’ pledge to address workplace violence in healthcare

Rochel Kitajima, Maui Health RN and Community Volunteer. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health has launched a “Keep It Kind” pledge as part of National Workplace Violence Prevention Awareness Month in April, to raise awareness about the rise in workplace violence incidents in healthcare. The pledge encourages patients, families and community members to commit to fostering a culture of kindness and respect for healthcare workers, thereby creating a safer environment for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

A 2018 US Bureau of Labor Statistics Report showed that healthcare workers experience five times more workplace violence than workers in other industries, with 73% of all workplace assaults occurring in healthcare settings. Additionally, more recent studies have shown that workplace violence in healthcare has increased significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic. These incidents of aggression and violence not only impact staff well-being but also affect the overall quality of patient care.

“The reality is that violence against healthcare workers is increasing nationwide, and Maui is no exception,” said Marian Horikawa-Barth, chief nurse executive at Maui Health. “Through the Keep It Kind Pledge, in honor of National Workplace Violence Prevention Awareness Month, we’re asking our community to stand with us in protecting our caregivers.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As part of the campaign, Maui Health also launched “More Than a Uniform,” a weekly series highlighting the lives of staff beyond the hospital. The series profiles employees not just as healthcare workers, but as parents, youth sports coaches, volunteers and valued members of the Maui community.

“By sharing these stories, we hope to remind our patients and community that the people providing you care are your neighbors, friends and loved ones,” said Horikawa-Barth. “They are more than their roles at the hospital—they are part of the fabric of Maui, and deserving of the same kindness and respect they extend to others every day.”

Community members can take the Keep It Kind Pledge and view the “More Than a Uniform” series at mauihealth.org/pledge. The campaign is also being shared on social media using the hashtags #KeepItKind and #MoreThanAUniform.