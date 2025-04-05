Power to the people of Lahaina: Community takes the lead in solar-powered recovery



















As Lahaina continues to rebuild following the August 2023 wildfires, the Hawai‘i Unity & Liberation Institute is helping restore power to impacted areas through a new initiative: mobile solar trailers.

Hawai‘i Unity & Liberation Institute (HULI) has raised enough funds to construct and donate 16 mobile solar units to Lahaina communities still struggling with electricity and infrastructure. The trailers are designed to provide immediate energy needs for families without stable housing and to support the rebuilding of homes in areas without reliable power.

This past weekend, HULI partnered with Navajo Power to lead a two-day training for community members with Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui—a community-based organization in Lahaina. Participants learned how to assemble, maintain and use the solar trailers.

“Our hui has always been at the forefront, not just in response to the immediate needs, but in leading long-term efforts to ensure Lahaina’s recovery is rooted in cultural integrity and sustainability,” said Ke‘eaumoku Kapu, lead steward of Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui. “These solar trailers are just one part of the solution, but they represent the resilience of our people.”

Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui will manage the use and distribution of the units. Two trailers were assembled during the training, each capable of delivering and storing 25 kilowatt-hours of energy. Six trailers have already arrived on Maui with support from Young Brothers. The remaining 10 are staged in Hilo, with transport to Kahului currently underway.

HULI Program Director Andre Perez said the organization’s support has always followed community guidance. “Whether it was donating long-range radios when communication was down, loaning our solar trailer or providing generators and EZ Corner tents for mutual aid efforts, our movements were dictated by those impacted,” he said.

The solar trailers were designed by Navajo Power, whose team previously collaborated with HULI during the 2019 Maunakea movement. Bret Isaac, lead designer, traveled to Maui to help with the training alongside Hilo-based Ultimate Off-Grid Solar, which provided technical and logistical support.

The initiative was made possible by support from WEND Foundation, TIDES We Lead, Young Brothers, Max Welding and Fabrication, Maselli Electric (Maui) and other partners who contributed funding, equipment and expertise.