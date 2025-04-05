Sheraton Maui GM honored at UH Mānoa’s ‘Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism’ gala

Shinichiro Shimizu, John Morgan and Tetsuji Yamazaki (Photo credit: Paula Ota)

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s School of Travel Industry Management raised over $300,000 for student scholarships at its 23rd annual Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism gala, held April 2 at Hilton Hawaiian Village. The event recognized individuals and organizations shaping Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry—including a Maui leader who made a difference during the island’s time of need.

Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, was inducted into the TIM Alumni Hall of Honor at the event on Wednesday. A proud graduate of the program, Yamazaki has spent more than 25 years with Kyo-Ya Hotels and Resorts and was recently named 2024 General Manager of the Year by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. He was also acknowledged for leading community support efforts in the aftermath of the 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

The Legacy in Tourism Award went to John Morgan, president of Kualoa Ranch on O’ahu, for his work in sustainable tourism and land stewardship. Japan Airlines received the Distinguished Service Award.

The gala is the largest fundraiser supporting the The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Shidler College of Business’ School of Travel Industry Management. First Hawaiian Bank served as the gala’s presenting sponsor. Other sponsors included Kualoa Ranch, Kyo-Ya Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International and Hawaiʻi Business Magazine.

“This event reflects the deep commitment our community has toward nurturing the next generation of leaders in hospitality,” said Vance Roley, dean of the Shidler College of Business and First Hawaiian Bank chair of leadership and management. “We are incredibly grateful to the many hands that make this evening possible—from our sponsors, donors and alumni, to the hospitality professionals and partners who continue to uplift our students year after year.”

To support the TIM School or Shidler College, contact Jennifer Lieu, director of development, at jennifer.lieu@uhfoundation.org.