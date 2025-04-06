Central Pacific Bank announces senior management promotions

CPB senior management promotions (L-R): Liuone Faagai, Laurie Okinaga, Riley Angell, Lance Ming. (Courtesy: Central Pacific Bank)

Arnold Martines, Central Pacific Bank chairman, president and CEO on Wednesday announced the following senior management promotions:

Liuone Faagai , to executive vice president and chief people officer. He will continue to oversee all the human resource functions at the bank.



, to executive vice president and chief people officer. He will continue to oversee all the human resource functions at the bank. Laurie Okinaga , to executive vice president, data and operations. She will continue to oversee all major operations areas of the bank.



, to executive vice president, data and operations. She will continue to oversee all major operations areas of the bank. Riley Angell , to group senior vice president, chief compliance officer. In his new role, he will oversee the Corporate Compliance Department, the Financial Crime Security and Fraud Department and the Bank Secrecy Act Department.



, to group senior vice president, chief compliance officer. In his new role, he will oversee the Corporate Compliance Department, the Financial Crime Security and Fraud Department and the Bank Secrecy Act Department. Lance Ming, to group senior vice president, director of customer and product strategy. In his new role, he will oversee sales strategies for loans, deposits and debit cards as well as implement a customer segmentation growth strategy for the bank.

“I am pleased to recognize the contributions of these team members,” Martines said. “They will play a key role in supporting the bank’s future as we continue to align the management team to focus on improving delivery of our products and services to enhance employee and customer experiences.”

Faagai has more than 30 years of experience in human resource management across diverse industries. He holds a master’s degree in human resource management from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where he currently serves as an instructor. He also holds PROSCI change management and Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certifications.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Okinaga has more than 15 years of experience in data and analytics in retail banking, operations, payments, and IT. She will continue to oversee all major operations areas at the bank. She holds a master’s degree in sociology from the University at Albany and a Master of Science in predictive analytics from Northwestern University.

Angell has more than 20 years of experience in bank compliance. Before joining CPB, he worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Western Governors University. A graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School, he holds a Certified Risk and Compliance Manager (CRCM) designation from the American Bankers Association.

Ming has 31 years of experience in the banking industry, including 27 years in product management. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from the University of Washington and is an honors graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.